Celtics Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

It will be a battle of Eastern Conference powerhouses Friday night at Scotiabank Arena.

The Boston Celtics travel north of the border for a matchup with the Atlantic Division rival Toronto Raptors. The Celtics are coming off an impressive 18-point Opening Night win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, while the Raptors kicked off their season with a 116-104 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Here’s how to watch Celtics-Raptors online:

When: Friday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports