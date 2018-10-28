Celtics Wrap: Boston Rolls Through Pistons In 109-89 Blowout Win

The Detroit Pistons are undefeated no more.

Fresh off an impressive comeback win in Oklahoma City over the Thunder, the Boston Celtics strolled into Motor City and steamrolled the Pistons in a 109-89 blowout at Little Caesars Arena.

Boston managed to rip off the rout despite 13 combined points from Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum. Jaylen Brown led the way with 19, while Marcus Morris (18 points), Daniel Theis (17 points), Gordon Hayward (15 points) and Terry Rozier (14 points) also scored in double figures.

The Pistons shot a dreadful 18 percent (7-of-37) from 3-point range, while the C’s shined from beyond the arc at a 41 percent clip.

With the win, the Celtics improve to 4-2, while the Piston drop to 4-1.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kyrie Irving

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Gordon Hayward

C: Al Horford

STRONG START

The Celtics looked sharp in the first quarter, which concluded in the visitors holding a 30-21 lead over the Pistons. Boston did a fine job distributing the basketball in the opening 12 minutes, as five players scored four points or more, highlighted by Brown’s seven points. Detroit’s offense lacked rhythm in the early going, but Stanley Johnson’s 11 first-quarter points kept his team within striking distance. The C’s also connected on four of their 10 3-point attempts.

FOOT ON THE GAS

The C’s showed no let-up in the second quarter, building off the momentum in the first to take a 63-41 lead at the break, which represented their highest first-half point total of the season thus far. As has been routine for the green on the campaign, it received a lift from its bench in the second. Rozier and Morris combined for 15 points, while Semi Ojeleye surprised with nine. Equally surprising was Boston’s first-half dominance on the glass, as it outrebounded Detroit 30-19 despite the presences of Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin.

LEAD MAINTAINED

The Celtics regressed after their stellar first half, but the Pistons failed to take advantage. Despite Boston only shooting 31 percent from the field in the third quarter, it still managed to take an 84-67 lead into the final frame. Hayward paced the C’s in the quarter with six, while Tatum notched five after being limited to one first-half point. The Pistons leaned on their starters in the third, as Drummond and Reggie Jackson combined for 13 points.

CRUISE CONTROL

The Pistons really never stood a chance in this one. With a sizeable lead in hand, the Celtics took the luxury of resting the bulk of their starters in the final quarter. Detroit didn’t even come close to flirting with a comeback, though, as Boston emptied its bench and coasted to a dominant road win.

PLAY OF THE GAME

Robert Williams III scored the first points of his NBA career in emphatic fashion.

UP NEXT

The Celtics and Pistons square off in the second leg of their home-and-home series Tuesday night. Tip-off from TD Garden is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

