Chargers Vs. Browns Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. The Cleveland Browns actually could have a winning record after this Sunday.

The upstart Browns sit at an even .500 (2-2-1) after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in overtime last weekend and will look to keep rolling against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have won two in a row but are just 1-1 in road games this season.

The Chargers still are without top pass-rusher Joey Bosa, so Cleveland will turn to rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield to help the club earn its first winning streak since 2014.

Here’s how and when to watch Chargers vs. Browns:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

