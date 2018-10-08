Charlie McAvoy Gushes Over First Line After Bruins’ 6-3 Victory Over Senators

The Boston Bruins’ first line picked up right where they left off last season.

The trio of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak dominated in the team’s 6-3 home opening win over the Ottawa Senators on Monday afternoon. Bergeron notched a hat trick with four points, while Pastrnak tallied four points of his own with Marchand adding three assists.

After the game, defenseman Charlie McAvoy caught up with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley to discuss what the first line brings to the team.

To hear from McAvoy, check out the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images