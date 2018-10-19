Check Out Red Sox 2018 AL Champions Banner Outside Fenway Park

Anyone looking for proof the Boston Red Sox really won the 2018 American League Championship Series should venture to Fenway Park.

The Red Sox on Friday morning unfurled a 2018 AL Champions Banner on an outside wall of their famous home stadium just hours after they beat the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game 5 of the ALCS. The Red Sox shared a sun-lit photo of the 2018 AL Champs banner on Twitter for their fans’ pleasure.

Boston will face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers for the World Series, which will kick off Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images