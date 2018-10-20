Chelsea Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

The Premier League will resume October action with a clash of titans.

Chelsea will host Manchester United on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League game between would-be title rivals. Chelsea currently sits second in the standings with 20 points after eight games, while Manchester United languishes in eighth place with 13 points from eight games.

Manchester United hopes manager Jose Mourinho can end its six-game winless run at Stamford Bridge. The Red Devils haven’t beaten the Blues in West London since the 2012-13 season. Will Mourinho, a two-time former Chelsea manager, engineer another Stamford Bridge tactical masterpiece or will the intense criticism over his performance return after the two-week absence that was the international break.

Here’s how and when to watch Chelsea versus Manchester United online.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports