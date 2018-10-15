Chiefs Better Than Patriots? Cris Carter’s Rationale Doesn’t Hold Up

Let’s make this clear: No one is crazy for believing the Kansas City Chiefs are better than the New England Patriots.

Despite losing 43-40 Sunday night at Gillette Stadium, the Chiefs still could make a convincing case they’re the top dog in the AFC.

But please, if you’re going to say Kansas City is better than New England, just try to make some sense. Cris Carter failed in this regard Monday morning on FS1’s “First Things First.”

Here’s the Hall of Famer’s rationale:

“If Kansas City has one pass rusher, they win that game,” Carter said. “And if (Chiefs safety) Eric Berry can get back healthy … to me, Kansas City is still the best team in the AFC.

” … New England can’t play better: no accepted penalties, one turnover, big lead, playing at home. Kansas City still has a one-game lead (for home-field advantage). Man, Kansas City, to me, I believe is going to be 14-2.”

“I said Friday if the Chiefs win this game and Pat Mahomes plays great it could be a passing of the torch. Tom Brady made it very clear he and the Pats aren’t ready to give that up.” — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/GpjDYRonmr — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 15, 2018

To recap: Carter is saying that if linebacker Justin Houston, who is nursing a hamstring injury, was available Sunday night, the Chiefs would have won. He also believes the eventual return of Berry will cure Kansas City’s woeful defense. Furthermore, he apparently believes Sunday night’s version of the Patriots was their best and final form.

First of all, Houston is a great player, and definitely would’ve helped a defense that never forced the Patriots to punt. But since when has one edge rusher made that much of a difference against Tom Brady? Didn’t an out-of-sync, Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon-less offense put up 27 points against J.J. Watt, Jadeveon Clowney and the Houston Texans in Week 1? New England’s issues lie on defense; it’s offense has proven time and time again it can score at will against the NFL’s top defenses.

As for Berry, the three-time All-Bro, when healthy, is among the best safeties in the league. But the 29-year-old missed virtually all off last season with a torn achilles, and still hasn’t played in a game this season. If you expect Berry to return with the same explosiveness and effectiveness he had before the injury — good luck. This is an achilles injury we’re talking about, not a calf strain.

Carter’s most egregious point, however, is that the Patriots “can’t play any better” than they did Sunday night. Has this guy watched New England at all over the last, oh, 18 years?

The Patriots have proven time and time again that the team they are in September and October bears little resemblance to the one they are in December and January. Most teams fade as the season progress; New England improves. The evidence is overwhelming.

Will the Patriots defense be markedly better than the version that got torched on the Chiefs? Probably not, but you can bet plays like Tyreek Hill’s 75-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter will not happen.

The Chiefs, too, could improve as the season progresses, but Andy Reid’s team actually has done the exact opposite in recent years.

Ultimately, it would be wise to not pull too much from Sunday night’s classic. Both teams are really, really good, and probably are the top contenders to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

To use the game as evidence to anything more is premature and, in Carter’s case, just plain foolish.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images