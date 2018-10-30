Chris Sale Becomes First Pitcher In 73 Years To Accomplish This World Series Feat

Chris Sale shut the door on the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series hopes Sunday night.
The Boston Red Sox pitcher came in the for ninth inning of Game 5 at Dodger Stadium and struck out the side to seal Boston’s fourth championship in 15 seasons.
Aside from winning his first career World Series championship, Sale also joined a list of pitchers who all accomplished a rare, special feat.
So rare, in fact, it hadn’t been done in 73 years.
Sale started Game 1 of the World Series at Fenway Park when he tossed four innings with seven strikeouts in the Red Sox’s 8-4 win. He didn’t see any action again until Game 5, but he certainly made it count.
