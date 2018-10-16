Chris Sale Illness: Alex Cora ‘Unsure’ Of Ace’s ALCS Game 5 Availability

So, how is Chris Sale?

The Boston Red Sox pitcher spent Sunday night in Mass General Hospital after reporting a stomach illness before Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. After the Red Sox beat the Houston Astros to even the series at a game apiece, Boston manager Alex Cora said he was “worried” about his ace but also hopeful he’d rejoin the team in Houston.

Well, Sale was released from the hospital Monday — and that is good. But where does that leave us with Houston and Boston set to meet Tuesday afternoon in Game 3 of the ALCS?

Here’s an update, per the Boston Herald’s Jason Mastrodonato:

Sorry, on his way to *Houston* not Boston. I forgot where we were for a moment. — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) October 16, 2018

That’s not terrible news, but it’s certainly not great news, either.

The Red Sox, of course, need a healthy Sale if they want to beat the Astros and advance to the World Series. But this is the playoffs, so it’s all hands on deck if the ace lefty is unable to go Thursday in Game 5.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images