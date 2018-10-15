Chris Sale Illness: Alex Cora ‘Worried’ But Hopeful About Red Sox Ace

As the Boston Red Sox anxiously await news on the health of their ace, manager Alex Cora is concerned — to a point.

After the Red Sox squeaked out a 7-5 win over the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, Cora was asked for an update on Chris Sale, who the team announced during the game had to be hospitalized with a stomach illness.

Although Sale was held overnight, Cora didn’t sound like he was panicking quite yet.

“From what I know, it’s nothing serious, but obviously whenever you have to go to the hospital, you’ve got to be quote-unquote ‘worried’, ” Cora told reporters, as transcribed by ASAP Sports. “But he should be fine. Hopefully, we get news in the upcoming hours and he’ll join us in Houston.”

Cora explained that Sale’s symptoms didn’t have any effect on his Game 1 start and that he only started feeling ill after the game. Sale gave up two earned runs on one hit and four walks with five strikeouts over four innings on Saturday before ceding the mound to Joe Kelly, who took the loss.

Nathan Eovaldi is scheduled to start Game 3 in Houston on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images