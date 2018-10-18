Chris Sale Injury: Red Sox Ace Able To Pitch Game 6 If Necessary

Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox appear comfortable with the left-hander’s current health.

Sale was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on Sunday night due to a stomach illness, and was scratched from his scheduled Game 5 American League Championship Series start as a result. But should the Red Sox be unable to clinch the series against the Houston Astros on Thursday, Sale will be ready for Game 6 at Fenway Park on Saturday, manager Alex Cora told reporters before Game 5.

Should the Red Sox clinch Thursday night, Sale likely would pitch Game 1 of the World Series, which would be Tuesday at Fenway.

Sale threw on flat ground at Minute Maid Park on Thursday and told MLB Analyst Jim Bowden that he “feels good.”

The lefty is 1-0 this postseason as a starter. Between his two starts, he’s allowed four runs on six hits with six walks and 13 strikeouts over 9 1/3 innings. Sale also appeared in relief in Game 4 of the AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, pitching a scoreless, hitless eighth inning in the clinching game.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images