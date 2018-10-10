Chris Sale, Justin Verlander In Line To Square Off In ALCS Game 1

For the second straight season, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros will be doing battle in the playoffs.

The Astros dispatched the Red Sox in the American League Division Series last year en route to a World Series title, but Boston will be seeking revenge when the two clubs meet in the 2018 American League Championship Series, which kicks off Saturday night at Fenway Park.

While nothing is official, Chris Sale and Justin Verlander are expected to be your Game 1 starters. For a preview of the projected pitching matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports