Chris Sale, Mookie Betts Shed Light On Red Sox’s Mindset Heading Into ALCS

The Boston Red Sox know what’s at stake, but they’re not going to let the bright lights of the American League Champion Series take them away from playing their game.

The Red Sox will have to go through a tough customer in order to reach the World Series, as Boston will square off against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in a best-of-seven series.

Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday’s Game 1 at Fenway Park, a handful of Red Sox shed light on the team’s mindset heading into the ALCS. To hear from Chris Sale, Mookie Betts, Mitch Moreland and Blake Swihart, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.