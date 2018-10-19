Chris Sale Set To Get Ball For Red Sox In Game 1 Of World Series

The Boston Red Sox are awaiting their World Series opponent, but they already know who will get the ball once the Fall Classic begins.

Chris Sale is set to go for Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday at Fenway Park against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers.

Sale was hospitalized Sunday for a stomach illness but was discharged Monday and joined the team in Houston on Tuesday. The left-hander threw a flat-ground bullpen Thursday afternoon, and had the American League Championship Series gone to six games, he would have pitched Saturday. Instead, he has a little extra time to recuperate and get ready to go.

