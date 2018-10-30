Chris Sale’s Reaction To Red Sox Acquiring Nathan Eovaldi Was Peak Chris Sale

Nathan Eovaldi wasn’t part of the Boston Red Sox’s plans when they embarked on their World Series quest back in March, but the hard-throwing right-hander became an important piece to Boston’s championship puzzle.

Eovaldi was acquired by the Red Sox in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays before the Major League Baseball non-waiver trade deadline, and he gave the Red Sox all he had down the stretch and especially in the playoffs, helping lead Boston to the 2018 World Series crown.

Red Sox ace Chris Sale, who closed out Boston’s World Series-clinching win Sunday, was asked about Eovaldi after the game and what his reaction was when the Sox acquired the flamethrower in July. And he gave the most Sale answer we’ve ever heard.

“I knew we were getting some freakin petroleum,” Sale said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Right you are, Chris.

The veteran right-hander, fresh off his second Tommy John surgery, threw absolute gas in the playoffs, shutting down the New York Yankees and Houston Astros in the first two rounds before making an unforgettable appearance in Game 3 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With the game tied in the 10th inning, Eovaldi, who was slated to started Game 4, entered the game for Alex Cora and tossed seven-plus innings in the Red Sox’s eventual 18-inning loss to LA. Despite taking the loss, Eovaldi’s performance was nothing short of heroic, as he saved Boston’s bullpen from being drained and gave his team every opportunity to win the game.

Sale noted after Game 5 on Sunday that he would be telling his grandkids about what Eovaldi and fellow starter David Price accomplished during the Red Sox’s run to the 2018 World Series title.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images