Christian Vazquez’s HR Highlights Absurdity Of Right Field At Yankee Stadium

Right field at Yankee Stadium often can be mind-numbingly frustrating, but when the short porch works in your favor, it can be downright laughable.

That was the case for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night during Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. With the Red Sox already leading 3-0 in the fourth inning, Christian Vazquez tacked on another when he quite literally flared a solo home run that just crept over the right-field wall.

The Red Sox catcher certainly lucked out, as it likely would have been an out in every other ballpark around the league.

No, really.

Christian Vazquez's 4th-inning home run would have only been a home run at Yankee Stadium (assuming neutral weather conditions). pic.twitter.com/GnzvnlQudH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 10, 2018

Whether it’s a colossal blast to straightaway center field or a first-row round-tripper in the Bronx, it all counts the same on the scoreboard.

