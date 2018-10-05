Colin Cowherd Believes This Stat Solidifies Tom Brady’s ‘GOAT’ Status

Tom Brady reached a remarkable milestone Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, but it was one the New England Patriots quarterback technically already had achieved.

Brady notched his 500th career touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ Week 5 win over the Indianapolis Colts when he connected with Josh Gordon for a 34-yard score. But if you take a look at the full scope of Brady’s career, he has well more than 500 touchdown passes.

For Colin Cowherd, Brady’s playoff success separates the five-time Super Bowl champion from the rest of the pack in the debate over who is the greatest of all time. Here’s Cowherd’s full explanation, as seen during Friday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1:

"We're talking about 500 but what makes Tom Brady the GOAT isn't the 500, it's the 71 (playoff touchdowns). What makes Jordan isn't a Tuesday night beating the Nuggets, it's the 6-for-6." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/gxGiqWn2SS — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 5, 2018

Cowherd does make a fair point. Brady currently ranks third in most career touchdown passes only behind Peyton Manning and Brett Favre, but the Patriots signal-caller nearly has 30 more playoff TD tosses than both former QBs. Brady has found the end zone through the air 71 (!) times in his playoff career, and there’s a good chance that number will grow this season.

And speaking of the No. 71, Gordon became the 71st player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady, which broke Vinny Testaverde’s previous record of 70 different recipients.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports