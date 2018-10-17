Colin Cowherd Lauds Celtics, Says Boston Is ‘Next Great Sports Dynasty’

People are really (like, really) high on the Boston Celtics.

Colin Cowherd, however, might be more impressed than anyone with Brad Stevens’ team.

The Celtics looked good (not great) Tuesday night, easily blowing out the Philadelphia 76ers on the NBA’s opening night. Now, it’s probably unwise to pull too much from one game, but don’t tell that to Cowherd.

The FS1 talking head hit the airwaves Wednesday morning and claimed the Celtics will be the “next sports dynasty,” and will win “four of the next six NBA championships.

The Boston Celtics are the next great sports dynasty pic.twitter.com/6z6cdKgWpf — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 17, 2018

Man, talk about an overreaction.

Are the Celtics great? Yes, they are, and they should cakewalk to the Eastern Conference Finals and, perhaps, beyond. But there’s a lot of basketball left to be played this season, and it’s way too early to dismiss the likes of the Philadelphia 76ers or the Toronto Raptors.

Still, it’s hard to not look at Boston’s roster and imagine a decade of dominance.

