Colin Cowherd Likens Tom Brady To ‘Shark’ In Ultimate Pro-Patriots Take

Are the New England Patriots the best team in the NFL?

Honestly, through seven games, it’s pretty hard to make that case — but not for Colin Cowherd.

The “Herd with Colin Cowherd” host hit the airwaves Monday and proclaimed the Patriots — not the 6-1 Kansas City Chiefs or the 7-0 Los Angeles Rams — are the best team in the league. It was a pretty aggressive take, despite the Patriots’ undeniable track record.

The way Cowherd articulated his point, however, is what really raised our eyebrows.

The FS1 talking head essentially said teams like the Rams and the Chiefs are the flavors of the month, and are basking in the glory of their early-season hype. But when you get right down to it, they — and the rest of the NFL — fear Tom Brady and Co. like shallow waters off Cape Cod.

Check this out:

“I know we’re celebrating the Rams, and I know we’re celebrating the Chiefs — and I understand it, they’re flashy and fun,” Cowherd said. “Abs and bikinis at the beach, and the Frisbees going around with Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff and the sand and the boogie boards … but you know there’s something out there in the water.

“You’re up there on your paddle board, Chiefs. You’re out there on your surfboard, Rams. Beach volleyball, good times. You know who’s under that water. It’s Tom Brady, and that fin’s got a 12 on it.”

Once again, the Patriots look like the best team in the NFL pic.twitter.com/QUEeb02yR2 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 22, 2018

What a take! Get down with your waxing-poetic self, Colin Cowherd.

Anyway, Cowherd probably has a point about the rest of the NFL fearing the Patriots, who once again look like legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Still, we wouldn’t be so quick to anoint them the team to beat, given how putrid New England’s defense has looked thus far.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images