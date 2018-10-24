Colin Cowherd Offers Dodgers Tame Advice Ahead Of World Series Game 2

Colin Cowherd easily recognizes the Los Angeles Dodgers’ experience in Game 1 of the 2018 World Series.
The FOX Sports analyst said Wednesday on “First Things First With Colin Cowherd” the Los Angeles Dodgers dropped Game 1 to the Boston Red Sox due to their discomfort with the weather conditions and intricacies of playing at Fenway Park. Cowherd couched his straight-forward analysis inside a drawn-out metaphor, which compares the Dodgers’ performance in the 8-4 loss to a common feeling among new students, employees and … summer campers.
“You’re always in that first-day-on-the-job fog,” Cowherd said. “And the Dodgers were in a fog last night.
“The Dodgers didn’t look comfortable defensively. … They didn’t manage comfortably.”
The Red Sox will host the Dodgers Wednesday night in Game 2, and Cowherd believes the Dodgers can overcome their first-day jitters by arriving to Fenway Park earlier than they did Tuesday and running some basic batting and fielding drills.
Does Cowherd’s take on Game 1 and advice to the Dodgers for Game 2 seem overly simplistic to anyone else?
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
