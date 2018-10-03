Colin Cowherd Rips Aaron Rodgers, Plainly States Tom Brady Is Better

The Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers debate has been heating up lately, with most folks talking a pretty definitive side on the matter.

Colin Cowherd made his side abundantly clear Tuesday.

The FOX Sports 1 host, who has been critical of Rodgers in the past, spent time during Tuesday’s edition of “The Herd” ripping the Green Bay Packers quarterback. While the crux of his argument is that he’d rather watch young quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff instead of the 34-year-old, oft-injured Rodgers, it quickly turned into a diatribe involving Brady.

In Cowherd’s rant, he explained why Rodgers pales in comparison to the New England Patriots signal-caller.

I may have officially replaced Aaron Rodgers with Patrick Mahomes pic.twitter.com/oQktK7LlqB — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) October 2, 2018

Some interesting logic from Cowherd.

There’s no questioning Rodgers’ pure skill, even if his career accolades don’t match up with Brady’s once both decide to call it a career. But that won’t stop talk show hosts, fans or anyone else from trying to claim one is better than the other once and for all.

