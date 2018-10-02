College Football Odds: Boston College Among ACC Underdogs On Week 6 Betting Lines

The Boston College Eagles will be gunning for a third straight road victory over conference rival NC State when they visit the Wolfpack on Saturday as 4-point underdogs on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
After dropping a stunning 30-13 decision to the Purdue Boilermakers as 6.5-point road chalk two weeks ago, Boston College returned to the win column in Week 5 with a 45-35 victory over Temple. However, Boston College failed to cover as a heavy 13-point road favorite in its win over the Owls, and remains outside the AP Top 25 going into Saturday afternoon’s Eagles vs. Wolfpack matchup at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The Eagles have won outright as underdogs in their past two visits to NC State, holding the Wolfpack to just 14 points in each of those outings. However, NC State has shown steady improvement while going 4-0 this season to extend its current straight-up win streak to six, capped by last weekend’s decisive 35-21 win over Virginia as 6.5-point home favorites. With the victory, NC State joins the Top 25, pegged at No. 23 ahead of its date with the Eagles.
Later Saturday, No. 24 Virginia Tech celebrates its return to the national rankings by playing host to No. 6 Notre Dame as 5-point underdogs. The Hokies remained undefeated in conference play with an impressive 31-14 win over Duke as 6.5-point road underdogs last weekend.
Virginia Tech also has been solid at home, holding opponents to just 10.25 points per game in four straight wins, but faces a high-powered Fighting Irish squad that is undefeated SU in six straight, and has averaged 47 points per game over their past two outings.
Elsewhere on the ACC Week 6 odds, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets visit Louisville on Friday as 3.5-point favorites in their bid to record consecutive wins for the first time in over a year, while the Syracuse Orange look to rebound from a heartbreaking 27-23 loss to Clemson as 24.5-point road underdogs in their Saturday date with the slumping Pittsburgh Panthers as 5.5-point favorites.
The Yellow Jackets halted a three-game slide with last weekend’s 63-17 rout of Bowling Green as massive 28-point home chalk, but ride a six-game SU losing streak on the road and have suffered outright defeats in their past seven as road favorites, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.
The Cardinals fell to 0-2 SU in conference play with last Saturday’s 28-24 loss to Florida State as 5-point home underdogs, and have averaged just 18.4 points per game in five outings this season ahead of their first-ever date with Georgia Tech.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images
