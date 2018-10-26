College Football Odds: Boston College Home Underdogs In ACC Week 9 Action

The Boston College Eagles will be looking to stay perfect on home turf this season when they return to action to face the Miami Hurricanes on Friday night as 3.5-point underdogs on the college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
Boston College enjoyed a bye last weekend after posting a decisive 38-20 victory over the visiting Louisville Cardinals as 12-point home chalk in Week 7, lifting the squad’s straight-up record to 5-2 going into Friday night’s matchup at Alumni Stadium.
With the win over Louisville, the Eagles extended their current SU win streak at home to four games. Boston College has run up the score during its current home tear, claiming victory by double-digit margins in each of those outings while averaging a hefty 50 points per game.
However, the Eagles have struggled with consistency since early in the season, alternating between SU wins and losses in their past four outings.
The team also has suffered outright losses in its past three overall as a betting underdog, and is 1-10 SU in its past 11 as a home underdog, going 3-7-1 against the spread during that stretch, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.
The Hurricanes also were idle last weekend after seeing a five-game SU win streak halted with a 16-13 loss in Virginia as 7-point chalk in Week 7.
Miami had averaged 46.2 points per game during its five-game surge, forcing the point total OVER in four of those contests, but has been held to 14 or fewer points twice during a 1-2 SU run on the road, and has gone 1-2 SU and ATS in its past three against the Eagles.
Elsewhere on the ACC Week 9 odds, the undefeated Clemson Tigers kick off the Saturday schedule with a visit to Florida State as 17-point chalk. The Cardinals try to put the brakes on a four-game SU slide as they host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as 2.5-point favorites, while the Cavaliers welcome North Carolina to town as 9-point chalk.
Clemson climbed one spot to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 with a crushing 41-7 win over NC State last weekend while favored by 18.5 points. The 22nd-ranked Wolfpack will try to rebound from their first loss of the season when they visit Syracuse on Saturday night as narrow 1.5-point favorites, while the Duke Blue Devils aim to remain unbeaten on the road as they visit Pittsburgh as 2.5-point favorites.
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports
Powered by WordPress.com VIP