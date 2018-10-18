College Football Odds: Clemson Heavy Favorites Over NC State In Week 8 Tilt

The North Carolina State Wolfpack will be looking to win eight games in a row for the first time since 2002 when they travel to Clemson on Saturday to battle the Tigers as 17-point underdogs on the Week 8 college football odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.
NC State enjoyed a bye last weekend on the heels of a narrow 28-23 Week 6 win over the Boston College Eagles to improve to 5-0 straight up on the season, and extend its current SU win streak to seven games ahead of Saturday afternoon’s Wolfpack vs. Tigers betting matchup at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
The Wolfpack have been rewarded for their fast start, both at the sportsbooks and on the AP Top 25 rankings. NC State has made a steady climb on the college football national championship odds, where it sits at +9000 after opening the season at +35000 and has climbed four spots on the national rankings to No. 16 despite being idle this past weekend.
The Tigers also enter Week 8 undefeated after marching to a 63-3 victory over Wake Forest as 20.5-point chalk. Clemson has limited opponents to single-digit point totals on three occasions while compiling a 6-0 record this season and posted SU wins in each of its past 12 regular-season contests.
Clemson’s undefeated start has enabled the team to maintain a spot near the top of the national rankings, where it is perched at No. 3. However, the Tigers have failed to reward bettors, posting just two against-the-spread wins while going 0-3 ATS on home turf, according to the OddsShark College Football Database.
Elsewhere on the ACC college football betting lines for this week, the Demon Deacons look to rebound from last week’s shellacking by Clemson as they visit Florida State as 10.5-point underdogs. Saturday’s action gets underway in Syracuse, with the Orange playing host to North Carolina as 9-point favorites, while the Duke Blue Devils return home to face the Virginia Cavaliers as 7.5-point chalk.
Wake Forest opened the season with a pair of lopsided victories, but has struggled in conference play, going winless SU and ATS in their past three, and have covered the spread just once while racking up a 3-3 SU overall record. The Seminoles return from a bye week looking to put the brakes on a 3-7 SU run against conference opponents, but are unbeaten SU in six meetings with the Demon Deacons, going 3-2-1 ATS.
Both the Orange and the Tar Heels look to halt two-game SU losing streaks while the Blue Devils hope to end a three-game SU slide against Virginia, which is winless SU in its past six road outings.
Thumbnail photo via Joshua S. Kelly/USA TODAY Sports
