Colts Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

Are you looking to kick back, relax and enjoy a Week 6 NFL game that doesn’t matter at all?

Well, we have just the matchup for you.

The 2-3 New York Jets will host the 1-4 Indianapolis Colts in a game that will likely have zero impact on future AFC playoff seeding. Alas, football is football, and this game does feature a pair of intriguing quarterbacks in rookie Sam Darnold and Andrew Luck, so what’s the harm in tuning in?

Here’s how and when to watch Colts vs. Jets:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images