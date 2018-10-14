Colts Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 6 Game Online

Are you looking to kick back, relax and enjoy a Week 6 NFL game that doesn’t matter at all?
Well, we have just the matchup for you.
The 2-3 New York Jets will host the 1-4 Indianapolis Colts in a game that will likely have zero impact on future AFC playoff seeding. Alas, football is football, and this game does feature a pair of intriguing quarterbacks in rookie Sam Darnold and Andrew Luck, so what’s the harm in tuning in?
Here’s how and when to watch Colts vs. Jets:
Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images
