Craig Kimbrel Apologizes To Red Sox Fans For Postseason ‘Heart Attacks’

Craig Kimbrel wants all of New England to know something: He’s sorry.

The Boston Red Sox closer has been a roller-coaster ride all postseason, surrendering runs in four of his five appearances and allowing the game-tying or winning run to come to the plate in those same four appearances.

Kimbrel worked a scoreless ninth inning Thursday in the Red Sox’s 4-1 American League pennant-clinching win over the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, and he wanted Red Sox Nation to know he feels bad about the cardiac issues he’s caused.

“I’m sorry that I gave quite a few of you heart attacks the last few days,” Kimbrel said, via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “Let’s hope in the World Series I can make them nice and clean.”

After an up-and-down outing in Game 4, Kimbrel allowed just one base runner in Game 5. The All-Star has chalked his troubles up to poor command, but manager Alex Cora implied he might be tipping his pitches.

Whatever the cause of Kimbrel’s issues, the Red Sox have until Tuesday to get it figured out before the Fall Classic begins.

Thumbnail photo via John Glaser/USA TODAY Sports Images