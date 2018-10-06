Craig Kimbrel Reacts To Red Sox’s 5-4 ALDS Game 1 Win Over Yankees

The Boston Red Sox didn’t make it easy, but they took an early lead in their American League Division Series tilt with the New York Yankees.

The Sox fought off a late comeback from the Yankees to claim a 5-4 Game 1 victory Friday night at Fenway Park. Craig Kimbrel entered the game with two outs in the eighth inning and closed the door, despite surrendering a solo home run to Aaron Judge in the ninth to cut Boston’s lead to one.

After the game, Kimbrel caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin. To hear what he had to say, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by WB Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images