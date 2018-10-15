Craig Kimbrel Reacts To Red Sox’s Victory Over Astros In ALCS Game 2

It wasn’t perfect, but Craig Kimbrel closed the door Sunday night at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox closer picked up the save in his team’s 7-5 win over the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. Kimbrel did give up a run and even allowed the tying run to come to the plate, but he got Astros third baseman Alex Bregman to fly out to end the game.

Kimbrel spoke to NESN’s Guerin Austin after the Red Sox evened the best-of-seven series.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images