Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Rape Accusation, Welcomes Fresh Investigation

Cristiano Ronaldo has rushed to his own defense.
The soccer superstar denied allegations he raped Kathryn Mayorga, a Las Vegas woman, in 2009 at a Las Vegas hotel. Ronaldo used his various social media accounts to tell his 337 million-plus followers he didn’t commit the “abominable crime” of which he is accused.
Mayorga sued Ronaldo last week in civil court, seeking to void a confidentiality and payoff settlement agreement and claim additional damages.
Ronaldo’s latest denial comes just five days after he described Mayorga’s accusation as “fake news” during an Instagram live post.
Las Vegas police told PEOPLE’s Maura Hohman on Monday they’ve reopened the investigation into Ronaldo’s alleged 2009 assault against Mayorga.
Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport/USA TODAY Sports Images
