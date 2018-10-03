Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Rape Accusation, Welcomes Fresh Investigation

Cristiano Ronaldo has rushed to his own defense.

The soccer superstar denied allegations he raped Kathryn Mayorga, a Las Vegas woman, in 2009 at a Las Vegas hotel. Ronaldo used his various social media accounts to tell his 337 million-plus followers he didn’t commit the “abominable crime” of which he is accused.

I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 3, 2018

Mayorga sued Ronaldo last week in civil court, seeking to void a confidentiality and payoff settlement agreement and claim additional damages.

Ronaldo’s latest denial comes just five days after he described Mayorga’s accusation as “fake news” during an Instagram live post.

Las Vegas police told PEOPLE’s Maura Hohman on Monday they’ve reopened the investigation into Ronaldo’s alleged 2009 assault against Mayorga.

