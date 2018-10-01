Cubs Vs. Brewers Live Stream: Watch NL Central Tiebreaker Game Online

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers have one more game to play to decide the winner of the National League Central.

The winner goes to the National League Division Series, and the loser goes to the National League Wild Card Game — a winner-take-all matchup — against the loser of the National League West tiebreaker game later Monday.

Here’s how and when to watch Cubs vs. Brewers at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

When: Monday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports Images