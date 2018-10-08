Dana White Says Conor McGregor Wants Immediate Rematch With Khabib Nurmagomedov

If it were up to Conor McGregor, a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov likely would go down next weekend.

Alas, there is much standing in the way of a sequel to UFC 229’s memorable main event.

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor via fourth-round submission in their lightweight bout at T-Mobile Arena. Of course, all hell broke lose after referee Herb Dean called an end to the fight.

Nurmagomedov’s post-fight antics currently are being reviewed by the Nevada Athletic Commission, which could elect to a fine, suspension or permanently ban the 30-year-old Russian from fighting in the state, according to UFC president Dana White. There’s also the possibility that Nurmagomedov and members of his camp have their green cards pulled.

It’s probably safe to say none of that would go over well with McGregor, who already wants another crack at regaining the UFC lightweight belt.

“Khabib has to go before the Nevada commission, and we have to see what’s going to happen with Khabib and this whole mess,” White during an interview on ESPN’s “First Take” on Monday. “But Conor McGregor has already called me, wanting a rematch.

“That’s what Conor has asked for. We’ll see what happens with Khabib and what’s next. Tony Ferguson looked amazing. Those two have been lined up three different times to fight and it hasn’t happened. We’ll see how things play out.”

Given the hatred between McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s camps, it’s probably safe to say both would love a rematch. The same probably goes for White, considering a theoretical McGregor vs. Khabib 2 would make the UFC a ton of money.

But, thanks to Nurmagomedov, there is legitimate doubt as to whether a rematch ever will be allowed to take place.

