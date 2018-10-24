Dave Roberts Gets Loud Ovation From Red Sox Fans Before World Series Game 1

It’s not uncommon for opposing teams to get booed when they come to Fenway Park, but Boston Red Sox fans made an exception for one visitor Tuesday night.

Prior to Game 1 of the World Series, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts received quite the hand from Red Sox Nation as he was introduced during pregame ceremonies.

Roberts, of course, owns one of the most monumental moments in Red Sox history. The former outfielder’s ninth-inning steal of second base in Game 4 of the 2004 American League Championship Series served as the spark plug to Boston’s remarkable comeback against the New York Yankees. From there, the Sox rode the momentum to break an 86-year championship drought.

Now, Roberts will look to lead the Dodgers to their first World Series title since 1988.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports