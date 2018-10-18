David Andrews, Patriots Ready For ‘Big Challenge’ Bears Defense Presents

The New England Patriots will have their work cut out for them on offense Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots travel to the Windy City for a Week 7 showdown with the Chicago Bears, who boast one of the stingiest defenses in all of the NFL. The Bears currently rank second in the league in interceptions and forced fumbles and currently are tied for fifth in sacks.

Speaking with the media Wednesday, Pats center David Andrews and wide receiver Chris Hogan talked about the challenge Khalil Mack and Co. present. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.