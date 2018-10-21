David Backes Update: Bruins Center Scratched Before Game Vs. Canucks

An unexpected change to the Bruins’ lineup occurred about 20 minutes before Saturday night’s matchup against the Vancouver Canucks.

After Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), Kevan Miller (hand) and Ryan Donato (healthy scratch) did not appear in Boston’s lineup, the team announced it would be without its third-line center.

David Backes is not on the ice for warmups. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 21, 2018

Backes appeared to be a go earlier today, as Bruce Cassidy said the veteran would center the third line with Joakin Nordstrom and Anders Bjork manning either side of him.

The good news? It appears the 34-year-old isn’t injured, but rather is just under the weather.

UPDATE: David Backes (not feeling well) will not play in tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 21, 2018

Nordstrom now will center the third line with Donato being inserted on the left wing side.

