David Krejci Scores First Goal Of Season, Breaks Scoreless Tie Vs. Oilers

by on Thu, Oct 18, 2018 at 11:03PM

The Boston Bruins have been searching for a spark from their second line, and they received exactly that Thursday night at Rogers Place.

David Krejci broke a scoreless tie against the Edmonton Oilers when he potted his first goal of the season in the second period. Boston did a fine job keeping the puck in its offensive zone, and crisp passes from Danton Heinen and Matt Grzelcyk allowed Krejci to light the lamp.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

