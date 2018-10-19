David Krejci Scores First Goal Of Season, Breaks Scoreless Tie Vs. Oilers

The Boston Bruins have been searching for a spark from their second line, and they received exactly that Thursday night at Rogers Place.

David Krejci broke a scoreless tie against the Edmonton Oilers when he potted his first goal of the season in the second period. Boston did a fine job keeping the puck in its offensive zone, and crisp passes from Danton Heinen and Matt Grzelcyk allowed Krejci to light the lamp.

To see a replay of Krejci’s goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports