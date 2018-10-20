David Ortiz, A-Rod Talk Hitting, 3 AM Meetings Amid Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry

Boston Red Sox fans likely want their team’s players to hate the New York Yankees, and visa versa.

Well, we’ve got some bad news for you.

David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez competed against each other for over a decade in sports’ greatest rivalry. But even when Yankees-Red Sox was at its peak in terms of on-field vitriol, the two stars remained close friends, and were always willing to each other other during a tough time.

During a recent segment on FS1, Ortiz and Rodriguez talked hitting, the rivalry and 3 a.m. meetings with Manny Ramirez. The results, as they often are when Ortiz and Rodriguez are in the studio, were fantastic.

Take a look:

Great stuff.

Right now might be one of those times when Ortiz needs to console Rodriguez. Ortiz’s Red Sox, of course, are days away from playing in the World Series, while Rodriguez’s Yankees are home doing god knows what.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images