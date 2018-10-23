David Ortiz Brings Energy To Red Sox Clubhouse Before World Series Game 1

A familiar face made his way into the Boston Red Sox clubhouse hours before Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday.

David Ortiz returned to his old stomping grounds before his former ballclub opened up the 2018 Fall Classic against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park.

Ortiz was vibrant as ever in Boston’s clubhouse, interjecting himself into a card game as well as giving a shoutout to Mookie Betts, who declared the Red Sox would douse Big Papi with champagne if they win the World Series.

You can check out Ortiz chopping it up with some former teammates in his Instagram story here.

Of course, Ortiz is no stranger to baseball’s biggest stage. The former slugger was part of three World Series championship-winning teams over the course of his 14-year stint in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports