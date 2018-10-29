David Ortiz Had Blast Watching David Price Mow Down Dodgers In Game 5

David Ortiz was too hyped for David Price’s Game 5 start Sunday night.

While the Boston Red Sox left-hander was shutting down the Los Angeles Dodgers en route to a World Series championship, Big Papi was busy busting a move in the green room watching his friend dominate.

After the Red Sox defeated the Dodgers 5-1 to earn their fourth title in the past 15 seasons, FOX showed Price the video of the Red Sox legendary slugger grooving while he mowed down the Dodgers.

While David Price was busy dominating, @davidortiz was watching and dancing in our green room 😂 pic.twitter.com/FWOoLpuNia — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 29, 2018

Don’t hurt them, Papi.

Price dazzled in Game 5, throwing seven-plus innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out five as he re-wrote his postseason narrative.

And no one was happier for Price than the Large Father.

