David Ortiz Jokingly Trash Talks Justin Turner Ahead Of Red Sox-Dodgers World Series

David Ortiz wasted no time getting the World Series trash talk started after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series.

After the Dodgers clinched the NL title Saturday night to set up a date with the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, Ortiz interviewed Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and let him know who he’s pulling for in the Fall Classic.

Dodgers' @redturn2 joined our crew after the Game 7 win (while being dunked by Champagne) Of course, @davidortiz already started the Boston Red Sox trash talk. pic.twitter.com/a4dlzqpCh8 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2018

Classic Big Papi.

The former Red Sox slugger already won his American League Division Series bet with co-analyst Alex Rodriguez when Boston dispatched of the New York Yankees in four games.

With Rodriguez likely pulling for the Dodgers in the World Series, we wouldn’t be surprised if the two made another friendly wager on the Fall Classic before Tuesday night’s Game 1 at Fenway Park.

Boston has proved its doubters wrong so far this October, as the Sox steamrolled the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in the AL Championship Series and now are four games away from baseball immortality. The Dodgers will present challenges, though, as LA boasts a lineup that is stocked with talented hitters and a staff that includes arguably the best pitcher in the game, Clayton Kershaw.

