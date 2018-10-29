David Ortiz Praises Red Sox’s ‘Big Fight’ After Winning 2018 World Series

David Ortiz knows what a championship team is made of and the 2018 Boston Red Sox undoubtedly had it.

The Red Sox clinched their fourth title since 2004 Sunday when they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 at Dodger Stadium.

After the win, NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with Big Papi to get his reaction to the end of Boston’s dominant season. The legendary slugger noted the club’s fight and chemistry as two reasons why they were the best team in baseball this season.

To hear from Ortiz, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images