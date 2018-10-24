David Pastrnak Gives Bruins Early Lead With First-Period Goal Vs. Senators

David Pastrnak got the glory in the first period Tuesday night at Air Canada Centre, but he couldn’t have done it without a little help from his friends.
Pastrnak’s ninth goal of the season gave the Boston Bruins an early lead over the Ottawa Senators. The young winger was the beneficiary of a great attacking play by David Krejci, who put pressure on the Senators’ defense and managed to free the puck.
