David Pastrnak Gives Bruins Early Lead With First-Period Goal Vs. Senators

David Pastrnak got the glory in the first period Tuesday night at Air Canada Centre, but he couldn’t have done it without a little help from his friends.

Pastrnak’s ninth goal of the season gave the Boston Bruins an early lead over the Ottawa Senators. The young winger was the beneficiary of a great attacking play by David Krejci, who put pressure on the Senators’ defense and managed to free the puck.

To see a full breakdown of Pastrnak’s goal, check out the Amica Coverage Cam in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports