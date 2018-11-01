David Price Caps Off Jubilated Post-Parade Tweet With Some Exciting Hashtags

David Price is living his best life.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander put his postseason demons behind him in 2018, coming through with big wins in the clinching games of the American League Championship Series and World Series. Moments before the Sox’s celebratory parade Wednesday, Price said he will not exercise the opt-out in his contract, meaning he is staying in Boston for the remaining four years of his deal.

Then, of course, he got to celebrate with the city in the well-attended parade.

Price seems genuinely happy right now, and following the parade, he sent out a tweet that conveyed that, complete with some pretty interesting (and for Red Sox fans, exciting) hashtags.

Obviously I have nothing to compare this (Duck boat tour) to but NOTHING will ever compare to today!!! Thank you #redsoxnation #optin #stayingrighthere — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) October 31, 2018

The Red Sox were baseball’s best in 2018, and keeping Price around was Step 1 in ensuring they remain competitive for years to come.

