David Price, Clayton Kershaw To Square Off In World Series Game 5

Clayton Kershaw went toe-to-toe with Chris Sale in Game 1 of the World Series, but the Los Angeles Dodgers ace will do battle with a different Boston Red Sox left-hander in Game 5.

Shortly after the Red Sox’s Game 4 win at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, manager Alex Cora surprisingly revealed that David Price will get the ball for Boston on Sunday night in the final game of the series in Los Angeles. The Dodgers are quite familiar with Price at this point, as the southpaw earned a win as a starter in Game 2 and saw relief action in Game 3.

To see a preview of the Game 5 pitching matchup, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports