David Price Confirms He’ll Opt Into Red Sox Contract: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

David Price’s redemption tour will continue right where it began.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher removed any uncertainty about his future Wednesday, declaring ahead of the team’s World Series championship parade he won’t exercise the opt-out clause in his contract and will remain with the team.

“I’m opting in,” Price said, via Chris Mason of the The Eagle-Tribune. “I’m not going anywhere. I want to win here. We did that this year and I want to do it again.”

Price has four years and $127 million remaining on the seven-year, $217 million contract he signed with Boston in 2016. He had until midnight Wednesday to decide whether to continue on that contract or to opt out and hit free agency, but it appears he’s already made his decision.

The 33-year-old now is under contract in Boston until 2022.

Wednesday’s statement was a definitive one for Price, who made another definitive statement this October by exorcising his postseason demons. After losing to the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series, the left-hander won the final three games he started in the playoffs, going at least six innings and allowing two runs or fewer on three hits in all of those outings.

Two of those appearances came in the World Series, as Price pitched in three of Boston’s final five games en route to a championship victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images