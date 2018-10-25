David Price Cracks Joke About Winning Late-October Game At Fenway Park

David Price did something Wednesday that he previously hadn’t done in his career: get a winning decision as a playoff starter at Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox left-hander has had an otherwise impressive career marred by poor postseason showings, but of late, he has turned things around. Price was sharp in the Red Sox’s 4-2 World Series Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers and got that long-awaited “W” next to his name in the box score.

Given it has been a moment years in the making, one has to think it must feel pretty good, right? Well, when Price was asked that very question, he had a witty response.

What's it like at Fenway Park in late October when you win a game? David Price: "Cold." — Steve Hewitt (@steve_hewitt) October 25, 2018

Fair.

With the Red Sox owning a 2-0 series lead and the next three games set to take place at Dodger Stadium, we imagine Price probably is hoping he doesn’t have to deal with Fenway in late October again until 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images