David Price, Masahiro Tanaka To Square Off In Game 2 Of Red Sox-Yankees ALDS

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees received two very different results from their respective starting pitchers Friday night.

Chris Sale was sharp over 5 1/3 innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts. J.A. Happ, however, was chased after just two-plus innings, surrendering five runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts as the Red Sox claimed a 5-4 victory in Game 1 of the two sides’ American League Division Series.

David Price now will get the ball for the Red Sox in Game 2 and will be opposed by Masahiro Tanaka. Price had a successful regular season, but infamously has struggled in the postseason. Him righting the ship would come at an ideal time for Boston, as it could lead to a 2-0 series lead heading to New York.

For a preview of Saturday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images