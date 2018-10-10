David Price To Pitch Game 2 Of ALCS For Red Sox, Alex Cora Reveals

It’s not going to be a great secret or anything: David Price will be back on the mound (as a starter) for the Boston Red Sox very soon.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed Wednesday on MLB Network that Price will start Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday night against the Houston Astros.

Price, who had a very good regular season, saw his career playoff struggles continue in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. Price couldn’t escape the second inning, allowing three runs on 1 2/3 innings, ballooning his career postseason ERA to 5.28.

It’s also worth mentioning Price has had success against the Astros recently. He went 1-0 in two starts vs. Houston this season, allowing five runs in 12 1/3 innings. The big left-hander recorded 17 strikeouts, including a 10-punchout performance over 6 1/3 at Fenway Park on Sept. 7, arguably his best start of the season.

He also performed well against Houston in the ALDS last season, holding the eventual World Series champions scoreless over 6 2/3 innings — out of the bullpen.

Chris Sale, unsurprisingly, will start Game 1 for the Red Sox.

