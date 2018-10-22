David Price To Start World Series Game 2 For Red Sox After Clutch ALCS Outing

David Price has earned the right to pitch on baseball’s biggest stage.

The veteran left-hander will start Game 2 of the World Series for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday at Fenway Park, manager Alex Cora confirmed Monday in a press conference.

Price will follow Red Sox ace Chris Sale, who gets the ball in Tuesday’s Game 1 opposite Dodgers No. 1 pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Los Angeles has yet to announce its Game 2 starter.

The 33-year-old has historically bad postseason numbers but took a huge step in exorcising his playoff demons last Thursday night, blanking the Houston Astros over six scoreless innings while recording nine strikeouts to earn an American League Championship Series Game 5 win that punched Boston’s ticket to the World Series.

The win was Price’s first victory in 11 career postseason starts, as he carried an 0-9 record as a playoff starter into that outing.

Price has fared well in limited experience against the Dodgers, posting a 2.25 ERA with three earned runs allowed (seven runs total) over 12 innings in two starts.

