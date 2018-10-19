David Price’s Adorable Son Steals Show At Red Sox ALCS Press Conference

Like his father, the big moment didn’t overawe Xavier Price.

The infant son of Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price melted hearts and drew laughs Thursday at a post-American League Championship Series press conference by acting his age. The elder Price combined his parental and professional responsibilities in bringing young Xavier with him to the podium, and the results were predictably adorable.

David Price had just hurled the Red Sox to a 4-1 win over the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS and booked his team’s place in the 2018 World Series. His gem of a performance silenced doubts over his ability to deliver in the playoffs and gave him license to do pretty much whatever he wanted, something of which Xavier took full advantage to the assembled media’s delight.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NESN