DeMarcus Cousins’ Reaction To Fan Claiming He ‘Ruined The NBA’ Is Priceless

Kevin Durant chooses to fire back at his haters. His Golden State Warriors teammate, DeMarcus Cousins, would rather just laugh at them.

Cousins was in street clothes for Sunday’s Warriors-Denver Nuggets game at the Pepsi Center, but that didn’t stop a very enthusiastic fan — wearing a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey, no less — from ripping the All-Star big man for signing with Golden State this offseason.

Cousins’ reaction was pure gold.

As the fan screamed in Cousins’ direction that he “ruined the NBA” and told anyone who would listen how the veteran center “destroyed the league” by taking a pay cut to join the defending champs, Cousins simply looked back in amused bewilderment.

Also, shout-out to whoever filmed this interaction for capturing both the fan’s unbridled passion and Cousins’ hilarious facial expressions.

The Nuggets got the last laugh Sunday night, pulling off a 100-98 upset win. Cousins also is expected to be sidelined at least a few months while he recovers from offseason Achilles surgery, so he can’t exactly let his play do the talking.

That said, the 28-year-old seems perfectly content with his current situation as an ace-in-the-hole for the odds-on title favorite.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images